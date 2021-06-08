Now that summer has 'unofficially' started, chances are you'll be going to more events like dinner parties, concerts, picnics, and barbecues. The question of whether you've gotten your COVID vaccine might come up.

Is it rude to ask? That's our latest Ask A COVID Question. It seems the etiquette isn't so clear-cut. According to the the Protocol School of Palm Beach in Florida, it's situational and depends on your relationship with the person.

It's likely a safe bet that you can ask your closest friends anything. But if you're invited to an indoor dinner party by someone you don't know as intimately, and you want to broach the vaccine question, tread lightly.

Our World Data shows that to date 150 million Americans are fully vaccinated. That's 42.6% of the population. In Alabama the number is much lower, with 1.44 million people fully vaccinated in the state, which is 29.4% of the population.

