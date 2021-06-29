In the latest Ask A COVID Question one viewer wants to know whether getting the vaccine is safe if you are allergic to penicillin.

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to Rendi Murphree, director of the Bureau for Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services with the Mobile County Public Health Department.

According to Dr. Murphree, yes the vaccine is safe even if you are allergic to penicillin.

Medical experts add that the only person who has a significant contrary indication to the current mRNA vaccines are those who have allergies to some component of that vaccine or have received that vaccine and had a severe reaction after one dose.

