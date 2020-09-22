If you can believe it, Halloween is coming up. As with most celebrations parents are wondering how to make Halloween fun, yet safe.

That's this weeks Ask A COVID Question: Is it safe to go trick-or-treating with COVID-19?

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon received the following response from Rachael Lee, M.D., UAB Hospital chief epidemiologist.

"As a general rule, if you have been exposed to COVID-19 in the prior 14 days or have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, you should not participate in any in-person festivities, including trick or treating and handing out candy from your house. At this time, door-to-door trick or treating and indoor Halloween parties are discouraged this year due to the pandemic. If you plan to participate in trick-or-treating, please ensure maintaining distance, washing hands, and wearing masks at all times. If you plan to distribute candy from your home, consider creating “one-way trick or treating” where goody bags are placed at the end of the yard and trick or treaters can grab rather than ringing the doorbell. For the safest Halloween experience this year, you can reduce risk by trick-or-treating with family members only."

The CDC has recently released guidance for Halloween and lists activities based on low-risk, moderate, and high risk: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html

If you have a question related to the novel coronavirus, send it to us. That's COVID19@FOX10TV.COM