It's Tuesday and we are answering your COVID-19 related questions.
Today's Ask A COVID Question wants to know: How soon after getting COVID-19, can I take the vaccine?
Regardless, if you’ve already had coronavirus, you may think you don’t need to be vaccinated for it. After all, your body now has built up antibodies against the virus, so you’re good, right? Wrong.
Infectious disease experts say even though you've had covid-19 it's still very important to get the vaccine; a small number of people can get it again.
Mobile County Health Department's, Dr. Rendi Murphree says, "as soon as you have waited 10 days, and you're asymptomatic, you can get the vaccine."
There is one caveat however, if you’ve received monoclonal antibodies, you have to wait 90 days after recovering from covid-19 to receiving the vaccine.
Remember to send your questions to covid19@fox10tv.com. We will do our best to find the verified answers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.