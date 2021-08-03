It's Tuesday and we are answering your COVID-19 related questions.

Today's Ask A COVID Question wants to know: How soon after getting COVID-19, can I take the vaccine?

Regardless, if you’ve already had coronavirus, you may think you don’t need to be vaccinated for it. After all, your body now has built up antibodies against the virus, so you’re good, right? Wrong.

Infectious disease experts say even though you've had covid-19 it's still very important to get the vaccine; a small number of people can get it again.

Mobile County Health Department's, Dr. Rendi Murphree says, "as soon as you have waited 10 days, and you're asymptomatic, you can get the vaccine."

There is one caveat however, if you’ve received monoclonal antibodies, you have to wait 90 days after recovering from covid-19 to receiving the vaccine.

Remember to send your questions to covid19@fox10tv.com. We will do our best to find the verified answers.