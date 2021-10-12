In the latest Ask A COVID Question, a FOX10 News viewer wants to know whether more men are dying from COVID-19 than women.

Researchers at Harvard’s GenderSci Lab—including several students from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health—have been collecting data on COVID-19 cases and mortality rates for men and women. They say not all states report demographic factors but from their findings, in some states, the mortality rate among men is almost double the rate among women.

There doesn't seem to be one size-fits-all answer behind the gender gap. But researchers at think that social factors may be playing the largest role. You can find the details in the full study by clicking here.

Keep sending in your questions. That's COVID19@FOX10tv.com, then look for the answers on FOX10 News every Tuesday.