U.S. death toll from COVID-19 tops 800,000, a year into the vaccination drive.

Omicron is spreading faster than any other variant. Concerning news, warns the World Health Organization even if it causes milder illness.

Our latest Ask A COVID Question wants to know, "can the newly emerged Omicron variant help or decrease the chances of achieving herd immunity against the COVID19 pandemic?"

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to local medical experts for the answer. Dr. Nolan, Alabama Medical Group's Infectious Disease specialists says...

“To the extent of what is now known this new variant is neutral regarding herd immunity. If it motivates more vaccination, then it helps towards that goal. If it escapes vaccine protection, then it hinders it. The painful fact is that low vaccination rates will promote viral replication and viruses mutate when they replicate. New variants are the rule not the exception.”

Dr. Rendi Murphree, director of the Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services adds, "What we know about Omicron is still developing. We don’t know how it compares to Alpha or Delta...we don’t know if current COVID-19 testing platforms, treatments, and vaccines are effective for Omicron."

Keep sending in your coronavirus related questions to covid19@fox10tv.Com