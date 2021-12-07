Should you put your COVID19 vaccination status on your resume? That's our latest Ask A COVID Question.

Some employers are still figuring out whether to require their employees to be vaccinated for the virus.

That said—it seems the vaccination status of a potential employee is affecting the choice of who gets hired. According to a survey from ResumeBuilder.Com, 33% of respondents said they would automatically eliminate resumes that didn’t include covid-19 vaccination status.

To gauge how employers are handling hiring in the time of COVID vaccines, ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,250 hiring managers across the U.S. this August regarding their preferences for seeing vaccine statuses on resumes, as well as their company’s COVID-19 vaccine policies.

Including your vaccination on your resume may not only help you get past the first cut with hiring managers, but it may also boost your chance of getting the job, according to the survey.

Other findings included:

69% of hiring managers are more likely to hire someone who has already been vaccinated against COVID-19

As of August 2021, 63% of companies are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for employees

However some experts warn that promoting vaccination statuses on resumes could create a discriminatory job market against people with religious beliefs or medical conditions that prevent them from getting the COVID vaccine.

You can read the results of the survey by clicking here.