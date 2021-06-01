Should you get your COVID-19 vaccination card laminated?
That's what you want to know in our latest Ask A COVID question.
You should definitely keep the card that bears your name, date of birth, vaccine type, and vaccination date, in a safe place. You might need it in the future.
It's a good idea to take a picture of the card as a backup, as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But what you shouldn't do, the CDC says is to laminate your vaccine card.
Instead keep it safe and stain-free in a plastic sleeve -- like ones used for ID badges. Overall, health professionals say you should treat your vaccine card like you would your social security card. It's important, private and uniquely yours.
