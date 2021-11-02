The latest Ask A COVID Question wants to know whether you should you mix or match your COVID-19 booster shots.

Navigating this can feel like reading a choose-your-own-adventure book...You have options but not many clues about the best path. First make sure you qualify.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

For the nearly 15 million people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Now, should you mix the shots? The FDA has authorized a mix-and-match strategy mostly for convenience, but studies have shown mixing vaccines can sometimes create a broader more potent response. However the studies didn't show a clear winner.

Most of what’s available comes from a recent preprint study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which looked at mixing and matching boosters.

Researchers found that each of the authorized vaccines, when used as a booster, increased the level of antibodies in the blood, regardless of which vaccine people received during their initial series.

In a separate study, Pfizer and BioNTech found that a booster of their vaccine strongly protected against coronavirus infection. These results are also preliminary.

That means whichever vaccine you choose as a booster will increase your immune protection.

However, one thing that stood out in the NIH study is that people who started with J&J saw a larger jump in antibodies with an mRNA booster, compared to a second J&J dose.

Keep sending in your questions and we will deliver the answers. That’s COVID19@FOX10TV.com