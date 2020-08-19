We have been getting a lot of questions lately about the novel coronavirus; especially about masks and keeping them clean and sanitized.

In the latest received Ask A COVID-19 question a viewer wants to know if it's safe to breathe in your mask after was been sprayed on it after last use.

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., professor with UAB’s School of Public Health. She sent the following response:

The mask needs at least an hour to air out after Lysol is sprayed on it.  You could also sanitize the mask by tossing it in the dryer or putting it in the sun to reduce the risk of breathing in chemicals.

We also received information from the Alabama Department of Public Health. 
 
Chemicals such as Lysol or other products should not be sprayed on masks as inhaling this product could be dangerous and the product is not approved for this use.  
 
Masks should be washed using laundry detergent in a washing machine using the warmest setting of water appropriate for the mask.  The mask should then be dried in a dryer using the highest heat to completely dry the mask.  
 
Masks can also be dried on a laundry line in direct sunlight.  
 
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has information on hand laundering cloth face coverings on its website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/how-to-wash-cloth-face-coverings.html#:~:text=Washing machine,used to make the mask.
 
