FOX10 News continues to answer your questions about the coronavirus.

Our latest Ask A COVID question is about the vaccination record card.

The person writes, "what happens if both of my shots were recorded as first dose shots?"

Generally, you should get a vaccination card that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it, and where you received it.

MCHD's Dr. Rendi Murphree tells FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon, "if you have evidence of two shots with the proper time interval, you are fully vaccinated."

Remember, if you have something you need answered about COVID-19, email us and we will do out best to find the verified answers. That's COVID19@FOX10TV.COM.