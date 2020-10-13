With the flu season approaching, many FOX10 News viewers want to know about vaccine developments for COVID-19. 

Two companies have paused development on a potential coronavirus treatment and now a third.

On Tuesday, researchers put the brakes on one of Eli Lilly's clinical trials. The drug company says it's pausing its ongoing trial for safety reasons.

Clinical trials are usually paused when a volunteer gets sick or suffers a side effect. Eli lilly is testing a treatment that involves immune system proteins engineered in the lab.

On Monday, Johnson and Johnson paused its phase-three vaccine trials. AstraZenca also paused its phase three trials last month. 

But there is some good news. The advanced trials of two other potential vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are still moving along.

If you have a question related to the novel coronavirus, email COVID19@FOX10tv.com.

