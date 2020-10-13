With the flu season approaching, many FOX10 News viewers want to know about vaccine developments for COVID-19.
Two companies have paused development on a potential coronavirus treatment and now a third.
On Tuesday, researchers put the brakes on one of Eli Lilly's clinical trials. The drug company says it's pausing its ongoing trial for safety reasons.
Clinical trials are usually paused when a volunteer gets sick or suffers a side effect. Eli lilly is testing a treatment that involves immune system proteins engineered in the lab.
On Monday, Johnson and Johnson paused its phase-three vaccine trials. AstraZenca also paused its phase three trials last month.
But there is some good news. The advanced trials of two other potential vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer are still moving along.
If you have a question related to the novel coronavirus, email COVID19@FOX10tv.com.
With the flu season approaching, many FOX10 News viewers want to know about vaccine developm…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — Marcelo Gerjoi and Duncan Crow have trained to provide emergency medic…
The Danish government has ordered the country's mink farms to cull over 1 million mink due t…
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of Alabama students who've spent the coronavirus pandemic …
President Donald Trump revived his public criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday morning, co…
President Donald Trump revived his public criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday morning, co…
SANFORD, Florida (AP) — Defiant as ever about the coronavirus, President Donald Trump on Mon…
Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said Monday it has paused the advanced clinical trial of its…
Cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States have surpassed 8 million with more than …
Twitter just added a warning label to a tweet from President Donald Trump that claimed, with…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.