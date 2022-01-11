Signs of COVID infection caused by Omicron can come on fast and mimic a cold for some.

Health experts are quickly learning about the characteristics of the new omicron variant that is driving a record-breaking spike in COVID-19 cases, including some of the symptoms it causes.

It isn’t always the case that a new version of the virus brings about a new batch of symptoms. “The symptom differences between people infected with one variant or another are usually much more similar than they are different,” says Scott Roberts, M.D., assistant professor and associate medical director of infection prevention at Yale School of Medicine. And for the most part, that seems to hold true with omicron. But researchers and medical professionals have noted a few small differences between omicron and its predecessors.

For instance, loss of taste and smell appears to occur less often in omicron infections. It’s something health experts are hearing anecdotally; there are also early studies that support these observations, though University of Michigan infectious disease physician Laraine Washer, M.D., says there’s not enough population-level data yet to know for sure. Backaches and night sweats have also been associated with omicron. “But ultimately, we haven't detected any clear difference between omicron versus delta,” Roberts says. “We've been advising people just to wait until the data comes out.”

Another noticeable difference between omicron and other coronavirus variants is how quickly the symptoms hit. Fever, sore throat and fatigue caused by omicron are more likely to show up about three days after a person is infected, whereas symptoms caused by delta, alpha and others typically emerge about five or six days after infection, Washer says.

Getting sick soon after exposure can help people better pinpoint when and where they became infected. “But it also means that the increase in viral load that's causing symptoms comes on pretty fast,” Washer says. “And you may actually be infectious to others even before those symptoms develop.”

Omicron’s shorter incubation period, as it’s called, could lead to new testing guidelines, Roberts points out. Current recommendations advise individuals to wait at least five days after having contact with a COVID-positive individual before taking a test. “They may shorten that to as little as three days after getting exposed just to be sure,” he says.

