The number of new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths keeps climbing as the Delta variant is spreading. According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is now averaging more than 100,000 new coronavirus infections daily.

So what happens if you do end up sick with COVID? How long do the symptoms last, how can you treat it? That's our latest Ask A COVID Question.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the main symptoms of COVID-19—fever, cold symptoms, and/or cough—typically appear within 2-14 days of exposure. Although it can vary from person-to-person.

medical experts say the best thing to do is to get rest and stay hydrated; take over-the-counter medicines, like acetaminophen or ibuprofen, to help you feel better.

Getting rest helps the body to fight the virus, and OTC medications can help to reduce the fever. Drinking water keeps you from being dehydrates, which can make a bad situation worse.

Of course, you should also be in touch with your physician, who might prescribe you a treatment.

Researchers are studying other potential treatments for COVID-19 , including:

Antiviral drugs. In addition to remdesivir, other antiviral drugs being tested include favipiravir and merimepodib. Studies have found that the combination of lopinavir and ritonavir isn't effective.

In addition to remdesivir, other antiviral drugs being tested include favipiravir and merimepodib. Studies have found that the combination of lopinavir and ritonavir isn't effective. Dexamethasone. The corticosteroid dexamethasone is one type of anti-inflammatory drug that researchers are studying to treat or prevent organ dysfunction and lung injury from inflammation. Studies have found that it reduces the risk for deaths by about 30% for people on ventilators and by about 20% for people who needed supplemental oxygen. The U.S. National Institutes of Health has recommended this drug for people hospitalized with COVID-19 who are on mechanical ventilators or need supplemental oxygen. Other corticosteroids, such as prednisone, methylprednisolone or hydrocortisone, may be used if dexamethasone isn't available. Dexamethasone and other corticosteroids may be harmful if given for less severe COVID-19 infection. In some cases, the drugs tocilizumab or baricitinib may be given with dexamethasone in hospitalized people who are on mechanical ventilation or need supplemental oxygen. Remdesivir may be given with dexamethasone in hospitalized people who need supplemental oxygen or who are on mechanical ventilation.

Anti-inflammatory therapy. Researchers study many anti-inflammatory drugs to treat or prevent dysfunction of several organs and lung injury from infection-associated inflammation.

Researchers study many anti-inflammatory drugs to treat or prevent dysfunction of several organs and lung injury from infection-associated inflammation. Immune-based therapy. Researchers study the use of a type of immune-based therapy called convalescent plasma. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 . Convalescent plasma is blood donated by people who've recovered from COVID-19 . Convalescent plasma with high antibodies may be used to treat some hospitalized people ill with COVID-19 who are either early in their illness or who have weakened immune systems. Researchers also study other immune-based therapies, including mesenchymal stem cells and monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins created in a lab that can help the immune system fight off viruses. Several monoclonal antibody medications are available. These include sotrovimab and a combination of two antibodies called casirivimab and imdevimab. These drugs are used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in people who have a higher risk of developing serious illness due to COVID-19 . Treatment consists of a single intravenous infusion given in an outpatient setting. To be most effective, these medications need to be given soon after COVID-19 symptoms start and prior to hospitalization.

Drugs being studied that have uncertain effectiveness. Researchers study amlodipine and losartan. But it's not yet known how effective these drugs may be in treating or preventing COVID-19 . Ivermectin and famotidine aren't likely to be beneficial in treating COVID-19 .

Researchers study amlodipine and losartan. But it's not yet known how effective these drugs may be in treating or preventing . Ivermectin and famotidine aren't likely to be beneficial in treating . Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. These malaria drugs were authorized for emergency use by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the FDA withdrew that authorization when data analysis showed that the drugs are not effective for treating COVID-19 . They can also cause serious heart problems.

These malaria drugs were authorized for emergency use by the FDA during the pandemic. However, the withdrew that authorization when data analysis showed that the drugs are not effective for treating . They can also cause serious heart problems. Drugs to prevent COVID-19 . Researchers are studying drugs to prevent COVID-19 before and after exposure to the virus.

It's not known if any of these will prove to be effective against COVID-19 . It's critical to complete medical studies to determine whether any of these medications are effective against COVID-19 .

Don't try these medications without a prescription and your doctor's approval, even if you've heard that they may have promise. These drugs can have serious side effects. They're reserved for people who are seriously ill and under a doctor's care.

Email your coronavirus question to COVID19@FOX10TV.COM and we will do our best to find the verified answers.