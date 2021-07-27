Although COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory, there are situations when you might be required to show proof you’ve been vaccinated.
Out latest Ask A COVID Question is about what happens if you lose your vaccine card.
You want to keep your vaccine card safe because it's going to be a major pain to replace it if it goes MIA. But if you happen to lose your card, check back with the clinic, pharmacy, or hospital where you received the immunization, as they may have some form of record.
If that's not an option, the CDC recommends contacting your state health department's immunization information system; your info should be added to that registry when you get vaccinated.
The CDC also has a program called V-Safe you can sign up for. The program tracks post-vaccine side effects and symptoms. You can Register when you get your first vaccine, and it will keep track of your vaccine information so that you can access it later, should you lose your card.
