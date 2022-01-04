Fox10 News is answering your questions about the coronavirus. The latest Ask A COVID Question wants to know, "What happens if we get the omicron variant during vacation or traveling? Do we have to tell people?"

As of Saturday, the omicron variant accounted for 73% of new COVID-19 infections in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ethically, yes, medical experts say you should tell people if you have tested positive for COVID.

"We must all give up some of our liberties including our privacy for the benefit of the community so others can take precautions to protect themselves," explained Amy McGuire, Medical Ethics & Health Policy, Baylor College of Medicine

But in most of America it’s up to the individual to decide how to proceed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises isolating for at least 10 days after testing positive, even if a person never develops symptoms.

Keep sending questions! The email address is Covid19@fox10tv.Com