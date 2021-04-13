As reported the FDA and CDC is pausing the use of the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine, after six reported cases of blood clots.

That brings us to today’s Ask a COVID Question, "What should I do if I’ve already gotten the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine?"

Here’s what Geoff Barnes, cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist at the University of Michigan Health System is saying.

First, keep an eye on how you’re feeling. Watch for any signs or symptoms that can signify a clot within 1-3 weeks after the vaccine that includes severe headache, vision changes, severe abdominal pain, or vomiting.

It's important to note that some symptoms are normal after the vaccine and not related to clotting like, muscle aches, chills, or nausea.

If you do develop signs of a clot, you'll likely undergo an evaluation with routine coagulation tests and workups to check for low platelets--your physician will determine the treatment.

Now, if you have an appointment coming up and it's for the J&J vaccine, go ahead and see if the place you’re registered with is pivoting to other vaccine manufacturers, or make a new appointment.

COVID-19 is a serious public health crisis and medical professionals say vaccines are a critical element to getting the pandemic under control.

Yes, the blood clots now identified in two vaccines (AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson) is concerning, but doctors also say it's rare. They also say physicians are aware of the potential problem and have the tools to diagnose and treat patients.