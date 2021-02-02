As COVID-19 vaccinations are ramping up we're seeing more questions about the timing of the doses.

"Like what if I can’t get the second dose on time, or I forget to go?" That's what you're asking in today's ask a COVID question.

Both the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and from Moderna have two doses.

Pfizer’s second dose is three weeks after the first, and Moderna’s is four weeks later. It's the second dose that gives you the strong, long-lasting immunity.

Experts say you should try to stick to the prescribed schedule. If you can't, they say, try getting it sooner -- up to four days earlier than the recommended date.

But what if vaccine supplies are low, or say you can't get an appointment? Medical experts say you still don’t have to start all over again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says patients may extend the interval between doses up to six weeks if getting it sooner is “not feasible.”

