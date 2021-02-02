As COVID-19 vaccinations are ramping up we're seeing more questions about the timing of the doses.
"Like what if I can’t get the second dose on time, or I forget to go?" That's what you're asking in today's ask a COVID question.
Both the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and from Moderna have two doses.
Pfizer’s second dose is three weeks after the first, and Moderna’s is four weeks later. It's the second dose that gives you the strong, long-lasting immunity.
Experts say you should try to stick to the prescribed schedule. If you can't, they say, try getting it sooner -- up to four days earlier than the recommended date.
But what if vaccine supplies are low, or say you can't get an appointment? Medical experts say you still don’t have to start all over again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says patients may extend the interval between doses up to six weeks if getting it sooner is “not feasible.”
FOX10 News is taking your questions. Email us at COVID19@FOX10TV.COM. Then look for the answer every Tuesday night on FOX10 News.
As COVID-19 vaccinations are ramping up we're seeing more questions about the timing of the doses.
Pfizer expects to earn approximately $15 billion in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine this y…
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin providing COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. ph…
Andrew Yang, the former Democratic candidate for president who is currently running for mayo…
We know the vaccine is important and are doing our best to serve you.
400 people who are 65 plus or frontline workers can get vaccinated at the Semmes Mobile Coun…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile County Health Department will have to make due with less va…
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thomas Hospital announced drive-thru COVID vaccination events for F…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.