A lot of people are traveling for the summer. If you're not vaccinated, you will at least need a negative COVID-19 test. With so many kinds of tests, what is the best type of test to get? That's our latest Ask A COVID Question.

Experts say the best type of covid-19 test to take depends on why you’re getting tested. Some tests are best for diagnosing current COVID-19 infections, while others can identify past infections. Then other tests are better for screening people to participate in activities or tracking outbreaks in a community.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several hundred COVID-19 tests for use in individual people. They fall into a few categories including the antigen, molecular, or PCR tests.

The PCR test and the Reverse Transcription PCR test are what most countries use to detect the presence of the virus in an individual.

Here's more of a breakdown from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Recommendations For Unvaccinated People

If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, take the following steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19: