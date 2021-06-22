A lot of people are traveling for the summer. If you're not vaccinated, you will at least need a negative COVID-19 test. With so many kinds of tests, what is the best type of test to get? That's our latest Ask A COVID Question.
Experts say the best type of covid-19 test to take depends on why you’re getting tested. Some tests are best for diagnosing current COVID-19 infections, while others can identify past infections. Then other tests are better for screening people to participate in activities or tracking outbreaks in a community.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved several hundred COVID-19 tests for use in individual people. They fall into a few categories including the antigen, molecular, or PCR tests.
The PCR test and the Reverse Transcription PCR test are what most countries use to detect the presence of the virus in an individual.
Here's more of a breakdown from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Recommendations For Unvaccinated People
If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, take the following steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:
- Before you travel:
- Get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before your trip.
- While you are traveling:
- Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth is required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations. Travelers are not required to wear a mask in outdoor areas of a conveyance (like on a ferry or the top deck of a bus). CDC recommends that travelers who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear a mask and maintain physical distance when traveling.
- Avoid crowds and stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you.
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).
- After you travel:
- Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel.
- Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.
- If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected.
- If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.
- Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.
- Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms.
- Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements.
