The latest Ask A COVID Question wants to know, "When do you become contagious with COVID-19?"

The pace of cases is up compared to a month ago by 41%, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Health experts say a person infected with COVID-19 might be contagious 48 hours before showing symptoms. infectious disease specialists point to early studies that have shown people might be the most likely to unknowingly spread the virus to others in that initial two day period.

Keep in mind, people who are fully vaxxed don't need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they develop symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they should still get tested and wear a mask indoors for 14-days after exposure.

