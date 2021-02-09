When will the COVID-19 vaccine be available for children, and when will it be safe for my family?

That's the latest Ask a COVID Question. Having two approved vaccines is a huge step forward in the fight against coronavirus.

Pfizer’s vaccine has been authorized for ages 16 and up. Moderna’s vaccine is currently authorized for ages 18 and up. Both companies have begun clinical trials for younger kids.

Keep in mind: Young adults and children aren’t typically at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19. For that reason, even teens who are old enough to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will likely be in the final group to receive it.

But with any luck, some medical experts say a full pediatric vaccine will be available by late 2021.

