The United States has a third weapon in its arsenal against COVID-19.

Days after receiving emergency authorization use from the Food and Drug Administration, the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine is being administered.

Alabama has vaccinated about seven percent of its population. But in our latest Ask A COVID question, a viewer wants to know when people ages 50 and older can start getting the vaccine.

Here's the breakdown of the next eligible groups, according to the state health department:

Persons 16-64 years with high risk medical conditions (as defined by the CDC) Critical workforce not covered in Phase 1B (construction, IT, transportation, waste, food service, shelter/housing, bank tellers, finance, energy, legal, media, engineers, and public safety)

The general public will be eligible for the vaccine this summer.

If you are interested in receiving an email notification when the vaccine priority groups are expanded, complete the form listed on the Alabama Public Health's website.