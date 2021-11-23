In our latest Ask A COVID Question a viewer wants to know, "now that things seem to be settling down, is it safe to put away the masks?"

The short answer from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not yet. The agency says even fully vaccinated people should wear a face mask inside, where community transmission of the virus is substantial or high.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor spaces where community transmission of the virus is “substantial or high.” Currently, roughly 85 percent of U.S. counties meet that threshold, which is defined as at least 50 new cases weekly per 100,000 residents.

Infectious disease experts say the best science supports support mask-wearing as a valid strategy to reduce COVID-19 and restrictions should remain in place through the holidays.

“The best science does support mask-wearing as a valid strategy to reduce Covid-19,” said Dr. Stephen Luby, an infectious disease expert and epidemiologist at Stanford University.

Although mask mandates were never meant to last forever, easing restrictions will need to be a local decision, scientists stressed, based on a complex set of factors including local transmission and vaccination rates, and the vulnerability of the population in question.

It will be safer to ease mask requirements early next year, scientists said, after more children have been fully vaccinated and the holiday travel season has passed. And voluntary mask-wearing will continue to be helpful in certain circumstances, as well as in future cold and flu seasons, they noted.

