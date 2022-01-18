In our latest As A COVID-19 Question, a FOX10 News viewer wants to know, "When is it safe to say you no longer have the virus?"

While the coronavirus poses the greatest risk to the unvaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns the Omicron variant can led to cases in the vaccinated people too.

If you have COVID-19, the CDC recommends isolating for five days with the option of stopping at that point if you no longer have symptoms.

This is a change from the previously recommendation of 10 days. Isolating means staying at home and avoiding contact with others.

If you test positive for COVID-19 and do not have symptoms, stay home and isolate for five days from the day you had your test. After five days, you can leave your house. Continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days. If you cannot mask, continue to isolate at home for the five additional days.

You can read further instructions from the CDC on when to stay home here: What To Do If You're Sick.