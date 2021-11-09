The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends a COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 and older.

A FOX10 viewer submitted the following Ask a COVID Question, "How long after the second shot can children have an inflammatory response to the vaccine -- whether myocarditis or inflammation in general?"

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to Dr. Rendi Murphree, an epidemiologist and director of the Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services for the Mobile County Health Department. She says, in general, most symptoms surface within several days after vaccination and usually resolve quickly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating to determine if there are any long-term effects of myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination.

Since April 2021, there have been more than a thousand reports of cases of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining outside the heart) happening after some COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms of myocarditis include:

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Feelings of having a fast-beating or pounding heart

There are many causes of myocarditis: Viral infections, including a coronavirus infection, can trigger the condition; so can certain medications and some autoimmune disorders. And vaccines, while an uncommon culprit, can sometimes lead to myocarditis.

Most of the myocarditis cases reported after COVID-19 vaccination have been temporary and mild to moderate in nature, meaning patients were able to recover on their own or with some medical treatment. The outcomes brought on by COVID infection, however, have been more consequential.

If you have concerns about COVID-19 vaccination, talk with your or your child’s doctor, nurse, or clinic.

Keep sending in your questions! That’s COVID19@FOX10TV.Com