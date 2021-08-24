In our latest Ask A COVID Question, a FOX10 News viewer wants to know, "will COVID-19 ever end?”

COVID-19 is still a challenge for our community. However, the Health Officer for Mobile County, Dr. Bert Eichold, says fortunately it seems that the community transmission rate is going in the correct direction.

"We're down from 31% of our test being positive to 26% of our test being positive," Dr. Eichold said during Monday's COVID report.

The U.S. entered its fifth wave of COVID infections in August and most experts agree it’ll be a while before we are out of the woods.

One expert says even if Even if the entire U.S. population was vaccinated, 17.5 million Americans would still be at risk of infection and disease if exposed to the virus.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes the U.S. will have some control over Covid-19 by Spring 2022.

“If we can get through this winter and get the majority, the overwhelming majority of people who have not been vaccinated vaccinated, I hope we can start to get some good control in the spring of 2022,” Fauci said.

It’s not clear when the CDC will issue any sort of all clear. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11 of last year — the same day that life began to change dramatically in much of the United States.

So when the virus eventually is under control, it'll be up to the WHO to declare that the pandemic over.