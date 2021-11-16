In our latest Ask a COVID Question, "why don’t we have a COVID-19 vaccine for pets?"

Over the past year, coronavirus vaccines have gone into billions of human arms…lions, tigers, and bears have gotten the shots too. It seems domestic cats and dogs have largely been left behind.

When will there be a vaccine for pets?

Several research teams have developed promising cat or dog vaccines, but according to veterinarians – vaccinating pets isn’t a priority.

Although cats and dogs can catch the virus they play little role in spreading it and rarely fall ill themselves.

“A vaccine is quite unlikely, I think for dogs and cats.” The risk of disease spread and illness in pets is so low that any vaccine would not be worth giving,” explained Dr. Will Sander, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

