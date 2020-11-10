In our latest Ask A COVID Question a FOX10 News viewer writes...
"Is there anywhere you can go to have your antibodies tested at no charge? The health department told me they don't test for antibodies and suggested that I go to Urgent Care but they charge $175, which is not covered by my insurance."
FOX10 News received the following response from the Alabama Department of Public Health:
"At this time, antibody testing for COVID-19 may be less accurate due to cross reactivity of tests. Antibody positivity may decrease over time and does not indicate immunity to COVID-19. Antibody testing is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19. Antibody testing does not allow a person who is a close contact of a case of COVID-19 to test out of quarantine. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is not aware of any facility performing free antibody testing." ~Karen Landers, M.D.
Thank you for continuing to send in your coronavirus related questions.
