In our latest Ask a COVID question, a viewer wants to know, "With different companies making the vaccine, how do I know which one is the best to take?”

FOX10 News Lenise Ligon reached out to the Alabama Department of Public health for the answer. The following is the response:

ADPH recommends persons take the COVID-19 vaccine available to them when they are eligible. CDC does not state a preference for vaccine product, all three vaccines are effective in reducing disease and death from COVID-19.

The key difference between the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine and the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines is that the Janssen vaccine requires only one dose. Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccine require two doses.

Additionally, the Janssen vaccine uses an inactivated adenovirus (adenovirus 26; similar to the virus that causes the common cold) instead of the mRNA technology used in the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines. While Moderna and Pfizer both use the same technology, they contain slightly different mRNAs and different ingredients used to protect the mRNA, maintain the pH and stabilize the solution.

According to medical experts at the University of Michigan, the one shot Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be beneficial for certain populations, such as people who move around a lot and can’t return for a second dose, people who are on immunosuppressant drugs and can’t easily delay taking them in order to receive a second dose of vaccine, and people who are allergic to the mRNA vaccine. The vaccine is also more easily stored and stable for longer periods of time with freezing.

