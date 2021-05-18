FOX10 News is continues to take your questions surrounding the coronavirus. In our latest Ask A COVID question one viewer wants to know, "How can Americans be sure the vaccine is effective when some people have gotten re-infected with the virus?"

Yes, it's possible to still get COVID-19 after being vaccinated but it's rare. According to a recent study from the University of California, San Francisco, tracking more than 30,000 health care workers showed an infection rate after vaccination of approximately 1%, meaning that infection is rare but still a threat.

Other reasons fully-vaccinated people might get infected with COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's possible a person could be infected just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. It typically takes about 2 weeks for the body to build protection after vaccination, so a person could get sick if the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection.

New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 illness are spreading in the United States. Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most variants. However, some variants might cause illness in some people after they are fully vaccinated.

Bottom line experts say when it comes to what’s most important – preventing death – the vaccines were 100% effective in the trials.

If you have a question, we will do our best to find verified answers. Email us at COVID19@FOX10tv.COM. Then look for the answers Tuesday nights!