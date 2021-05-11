Georgia has started vaccinating teens for COVID-19. The state deciding not to wait for the official word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Older teens, ages 16 and 17, have been allowed to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since it was authorized in December. But Monday, the FDA deemed Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine safe for children ages 12-15.

An advisory committee to the CDC is scheduled to meet Wednesday to review the recommendation for authorization.

But if teens aren't really getting that sick from the virus in the first place, why do they need to get vaccinated?

That's our Ask A COVID Question.

Experts say, although rare adolescents can get seriously ill from COVID-19. Plus they can spread it to others.

According to CDC data, more and more children are getting infected as we resume normal activities.

Infectious disease specialists say, by vaccinating teens will add protection to entire families.

FOX10 News anchor Lenise Ligon spoke with Benjamin Estrada, M.D., a pediatric infectious diseases specialist with USA Health and professor and vice chair of pediatrics at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine.

Estrada encourages parents to have their children vaccinated as soon as possible and said USA Health expects to be able to offer the vaccine to those as young as 12 very soon.

To make an appointment to get the vaccine, visit USAhealthvaccines.com.

Several pop-up vaccine clinics have been planned, including one in Cathedral Square at Art Walk in downtown Mobile on Friday, May 14.