After struggling for months to persuade Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. health officials could soon face a fresh challenge: talking vaccinated people into getting booster shots.

As early as Wednesday, U.S. health authorities are expected to recommend an extra dose of the vaccine for all Americans eight months after they get their second shot, according to two people who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

But if the vaccines work so well, why is another shot needed? That’s our latest Ask A COVID Question.

According to researchers at Yale university, the booster shot would offer continued protection against the virus.

They say, it's normal for virus-fighting antibodies—like those stimulated by a covid-19 vaccine—to wane over time. The booster shot would be another dose of the vaccine you received, to prolong protective immunity.

While a booster can sometimes be an exact replica of the initial vaccine, it can also be tweaked. With covid-19, this is key because the vaccine could then be tailored to target particular variants of the virus.

More than 198 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 70% of those who are eligible, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Just under 60% of Americans 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Doctors say it's important to note, the current vaccines are effective against the variants we're seeing now, it won't keep you from getting COVID but it will protect you against serious illness that would require hospitalization or cause death.

If you were among the recipients who felt really ill or had any of the rare but largely harmless reactions to your initial COVID-19 vaccination, you may be leery of the idea of a third dose, in case it causes a similar or worse reaction.

“Hopefully, we will have information from the ongoing studies on whether there is any change in rates of adverse effects with boosters,” Dr. Shaw says. “It’s reassuring that for the vast majority of individuals, the currently used vaccines have been safe, and if I had to guess, I would say rates of any problems would remain very low.”