Pediatricians say all children should wear masks in school when the return for Fall 2021, even if they are vaccinated.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is calling the new guidance a layered approach. The nation's pediatricians recommending that everyone older than age 2 wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

“We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers -- and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” said Sonja O’Leary, MD, FAAP, chair of the AAP Council on School Health. “The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”

The announcement is bringing up questions of whether that will be the standard for local schools. It's our latest Ask A COVID question people: will Alabama students have to wear face masks when they go back to school even if they are vaccinated?

FOX10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to the Office of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, and received the following response.

"Governor Ivey believes students need to be in the classroom without any type of mask requirement. She continues to encourage all eligible Alabamians to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine to make COVID-19 a distant memory."

Baldwin County Public Schools stated that it will not be requiring masks at this time…adding the school system is ready to act if necessary as it continues to monitor COVID in the community.

It’s important to note the recommendation from the AAP goes beyond the guidance from the CDC which has said masks won’t be necessary for vaccinated students.

