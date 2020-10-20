When is the coronavirus pandemic going to be over? We've been dealing with COVID-19 in the United States since February, when cases were first publicly confirmed in Washington state.

In our ask A COVID Question, a FOX10 News viewer wants to know will it (coronavirus) ever end?

Fox10 News Anchor Lenise Ligon reached out to the Alabama health Department for an answer. Dr. Karen Landers, Area Health Officer, sent the following response:

To control COVID-19 transmission from person to person, at least 60-70% of the population needs to be immune to the disease. At this time, we do not know how long immunity after natural infection with COVID-19 lasts, but it appears to be a short time. In order to achieve immunity at the level to protect people from COVID-19, vaccination is necessary. Efforts are now underway to provide safe and effective vaccines within the next few months to a year. Several vaccines are being tested in clinical trials. Until vaccines against COVID-19 are widely available, preventive measures such as social distancing, respiratory hygiene including good hand washing or hand sanitizing, and the use of cloth face coverings are all necessary to reduce the spread of this virus. Further, minimizing exposure to crowds, close contact, and confined spaces further helps control this virus. Of course, good environmental cleaning, especially of high touch surfaces, is an additional control measure.

