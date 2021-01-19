As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out, more and more questions are coming in; like whether someone who's been vaccinated can still spread the virus and how long the vaccine's protection will last?

In our latest Ask A COVID Question one viewer asks:

Do I need to wear a mask and avoid close contact with others if I have gotten two doses of the vaccine?

Here is the information FOX10 News gathered from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Experts need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide in real-world conditions before making that decision. Other factors, including how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities, will also affect this decision. We also don’t yet know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself. CDC will continue to update this page as we learn more.

While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic.

To protect yourself and others, follow these recommendations:

Wear a mask over your nose and mouth

Stay at least 6 feet away from others

Avoid crowds

Avoid poorly ventilated spaces

Wash your hands often

Together, COVID-19 vaccination and following CDC’s recommendations for how to protect yourself and others will offer the best protection from getting and spreading COVID-19.

FOX10 News is your source for the coronavirus. If you have a question email it to us COVID19@Fox10TV.com.