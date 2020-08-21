In our latest FOX10 News Ask A COVID Question, a viewer has a question about food safety and whether the novel coronavirus can be spread on food packaging.

Question: "Can I get COVID from ordering takeout? If the virus can be spread by touching contaminated surfaces, why isn’t it spread by eating contaminated food? Say if someone’s sick and cooking the food?”

According to Jodie Dionne-Odom, M.D., UAB's Infectious Disease Division, the risk of getting COVID-19 from food, treated drinking water, or food packaging is very low.

“Food packaging poses little risk. I encourage people to continue shopping for needed items, including food, via delivery services. Just remember to wash your hands frequently,” Dionne-Odom tells FOX10 News.

Food delivery has been recommended as a simple way to maintain social-distancing practices during the global COVID-19 outbreak, because there is little risk of virus transmission through food itself, says Ian Williams, Ph.D., chief of the Outbreak Response and Prevention branch of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which investigates food and waterborne illnesses.

The United States Food and Drug Administration and the United States Department of Agriculture concur; no organization has reported that COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging. The biggest risk of transmission, Williams says, is in exposure to individuals who are symptomatic.

“There is no evidence out there, so far with [COVID-19], that it’s foodborne-driven or food service-driven,” Williams said in an information webinar. “This really is respiratory, person-to-person. At this point, there is no evidence really pointing us toward food [or] food service as ways that are driving the epidemic.”