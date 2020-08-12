The transition back to school can already be a stressful time for children and parents. But the COVID-19 pandemic might take it to a whole new level.

Tonight's Ask A COVID Question is about coping mechanisms to help ease any potential anxiety as students head back to class.

Dr. Bridget Hannahan. Clinical Psychologist in Mobile says it will all come down to parents setting the tone.

"Children will pick up on parents' anxiety, so it's important for parents to get all the adult support and information they need as they prepare to send children back to school. For older children and teens especially, asking them how they feel about going back to school and taking time to listen and acknowledge without trying to change their feelings can really help them begin to adjust their own attitudes. Just expressing emotions can sometimes resolve them."

