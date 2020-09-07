Wearing face masks out in public has become the new normal, since Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has mandated the use of face masks in Alabama to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The type of face mask you wear is just as important as wearing it when out in public.

One of our news viewers sent us a question about wearing masks with side valves. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control said this kind of mask does not help contain the spread of COVID-19.

The viewer wrote:

“Why has the mask with the side valve been deemed unsafe for usage?”

The Alabama Department of Public Health said wearing these kinds of masks is not a good idea. State health officials agree with the CDC, that the masks do little in the way of stopping the spread of the disease.

“Masks with exhalation valves or vents are not acceptable as a source control,” said Doctor Karen Landers in an email to FOX10 News. “It is because the valve or vent allows the exhalation of droplets, thereby placing others at risk of exposure to covid-19.”

So, if someone who is a carrier of COVID walks around with one of these masks, the moisture expelled from the valve in the mask can carry the dangerous coronavirus, potentially infecting someone who is in close proximity to the mask-wearer.

