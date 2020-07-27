As we go into the traditional influenza season in the fall, many of our news viewers wanted to know if the current vaccines against flu viruses may have an effect on the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news viewer contacted FOX10 News who wanted to know about COVID-19 and the current influenza vaccine that has been available.

The question was:

“Has there been any correlation of COVID infection based on if you have a flu shot or not?”

We emailed the Alabama Department of Public Health. We received this information from Dr. Karen Landers, Assistant State Health Officer.

She writes:

“There is no indication that influenza vaccine has any effect on infections rates for COVID-19. Influenza vaccines are formulated each year based upon the previous season’s circulation viruses. There is not currently a vaccine for covid-19, but research is ongoing for development of a vaccine for this new disease.

Send your coronavirus questions to mailto:covid-19@fox10tv.com.