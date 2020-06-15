As scientists continue to study the cause and effects of COVID-19, more information is being published regarding how long a person remains contagious after contracting the virus. One of our news viewers wrote FOX10 News to tell us that her friend recovered from COVID-19 but has yet to return to work because she continues to test positive.

We contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health and received this information from Dr. Karen Landers, the Assistant State Health Officer.

“As we learn more about COVID-19, some persons have been reported to no longer be ill or have symptoms, yet continue to have a positive test (PCR nasal swab) for SARSCoV 2,” said Dr. Landers. “Having a positive test past the period of quarantine does not necessarily mean that a person is still contagious because the test is not detecting the virus. It is detecting the genetic material of the virus.”

Dr. Landers added that some patients have tested positive for 30 days or longer.

“Some studies have shown that viable virus by viral culture cannot be detected after 8-9 days of illness,” she said. “However, this does not mean that they remain contagious. Persons who have been severely ill and/or have underlying medical conditions have been reported to sometimes test positive longer.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health sent us a link for information on Isolation and Quarantine Time Frames for anyone who has questions regarding COVID-19.

