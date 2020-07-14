We continue to receive COVID-19 questions, not only about keeping the virus away from loved ones, but also about work concerns.

Recently, we received a question from a news viewer regarding employees who work at Austal USA, and that company was quick to respond.

The question was:

“I have a friend that is contracted for Austal in Mobile. Why don't they wear face masks? They should be no different than any other company. Can someone check into this? Greatly appreciated.”

Austal USA responded to the question posed by the news viewer that very day. The response was as follows:

“Thanks for bringing this viewer’s observation to our attention. COVID-19 is a serious virus affecting our community. We require all employees, contractors and visitors to the yard to follow strict safety measures in accordance with CDC Guidelines. We also encourage our employees to protect themselves, their families, and co-workers from COVID-19 while off campus by following CDC Guidelines at home and in their communities. At the shipyard, Austal requires the appropriate mask to be worn according to the specific work and proximity to others. Austal has provided masks and/or face coverings to each employee.”

We thank Austal USA for their response to this viewer’s question.

Send your coronavirus questions to mailto:covid-19@fox10tv.com.