With the stay at home orders issued during this pandemic, law enforcement officials are worried about the possibility that domestic violence will increase.

Monday, the Alabama District Attorney's Association joined with victims rights advocates and others to bring awareness to crime victims rights on this, National Crime Victims Rights Week.

The week is usually marked with special activities, but, because of the national health crisis, many community events have been cancelled.

However, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the pandemic doesn't mean crime victims have nowhere to turn, especially victims of domestic violence.

Marshall said, "There's nothing about the Governor's 'stay at home' order that would require a victim to stay in a situation in which violence is there, so we want to make sure that victims understand that the resources available are still there. One of the things that I have done over the past couple of weeks is to reach out to every one of our domestic violence shelters, number one, just to encourage them, but also to make sure they have what they need."

Locally, if you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is, you can call the Penelope House crisis hotline.

The number is (251) 342- 8994.

You can also reach out to The Lighthouse for help.

That number is (251) 947- 6008.