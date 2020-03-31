Austal President Craig Perciavalle confirmed that an employee at Austal has tested positive for COVID-19.

He released the following statement:

"Unfortunately, we learned late yesterday afternoon that a fellow employee tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, this employee is recovering well at home. The employee had been offsite for reportedly unrelated reasons since Mar. 18. The employee’s immediate co-workers were screened and thankfully none of them are showing any symptoms. We have deep cleaned the workstation and equipment and continue encouraging all employees to seek assistance if they begin feeling sick. We as a community are in this together, and we will get through it together. - Craig Perciavalle, president, Austal USA."

FOX10 has learned that Austal has implemented strict cleaning procedures, including daily cleaning of workstations and equipment by professional cleaning teams. We're told the company is also advising employees to clean their personal workstations and to practice social distancing.