MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Austal USA provided over $100,000 to key community organizations this week to support business reopenings, family food services and home schooling.

The shipbuilder says it made a financial donation to the Downtown Mobile Alliance’s Downtown Strong program designed to provide grants to small businesses to help get them back on their feet when the state reopens.

The company also made financial donations to The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama to support virtual clubs and go-packets filled with educational activates children can do at home. Another financial donation was made to the Mobile County Public School System to support their food service and video education series. Austal also provided financial donations to Feeding the Gulf Coast and Prodisee Pantry to support food service in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, Southern Mississippi, and the Florida panhandle.

“Austal understands the challenges many are facing during the pandemic at home or with their business. We know our community is resilient and by working together, we’ll get through this together,” Craig Savage, Austal’s Director of Communications and External Affairs said for a news release.

Austal says it is also donating thousands of surgical masks to the local health care system by working with the Franklin Primary Health Center, the Medical Society of Mobile, and the Baldwin County Medical Society. The company shifted its 3D printing from printing ship and machine parts to printing reusable masks and tension relief straps for USA Health.

In March, Austal partnered with The United Way of Southwest Alabama to raise over $300,000 for the organization through Austal’s nationwide supplier network.