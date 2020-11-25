MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The vaccine that Pfizer is about to roll out must be stored at temperatures colder than most commercial freezers can accommodate, but that is not the biggest challenge to early COVID-19 inoculation efforts.

Scott Chavers, an epidemiologist at the Mobile County Health Department, told FOX10 News that Alabama should get about 540,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first round. The portion headed to Mobile should be within the capacity of the University of South Alabama hospital system’s Ultra Low Temperature freezers, Chavers told FOX10 News.

“If you look at a 28-cubic-foot freezer, I mean you’re talking about, you know, a quarter of a million doses that these freezers can handle,” he said, “And so, it’s really not going to be storage as long as, you know, we have the capability of doing the negative 70 degrees Celsius, with the ULT freezers. It’s really, the rate-limiting step is going to be getting the vaccines from Pfizer.”

USA Health is one of six Alabama hospitals on the list to get the initial Pfizer doses. Most pharmacies and even the Mobile County Health Department currently lack the capacity to keep the vaccine cold enough.

Chavers said the Health Department and other area hospitals have ordered ULT freezers. But high demand and limited supply will delay when those units arrive. Chavers said the Health Department expects to receive its freezer in a little more than a month. Other orders could take longer, he said.

Pfizer last week became the first drug company to apply to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The agency will review that application from Dec. 8 to Dec.10. Even before formal approval, Chavers said, the vaccine will be pre-positioned at health care facilities across the country.

The first doses will go to health care workers and first responders. About 20 days later, Chavers said, Pfizer will send more vaccine so those who have been inoculated can get their required second doses.

Even before the Health Department gets its ULT freezer, Chavers said the agency can accept shipments directly from Pfizer and keep the doses cold with dry ice while workers give people their shots.

That requires planning and coordination, though. Chavers said the vaccine degrades very quickly.

“In fact, we have a five-hour window to use the vaccine once we reconstitute it. … If it’s not well-thought out, it’s very easy to waste vaccine,” he said.

Chavers said that if things go well, the first wave of vaccinations – the health care workers and first responders – could be complete by the end of January.

The time it takes to produce the millions of doses necessary and the fact that it requires two doses means the general public likely will not be inoculated until spring, Chavers said.