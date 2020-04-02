Baldwin beaches spring cleaning during closures

The cities of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, getting some spring cleaning in while beaches are closed.
Gulf Shores and Orange Beach public works departments have been hard at work deep cleaning their beachfronts, an opportunity they have never had before with visitors trickling in year round.
Gulf Shores Public Works has already filled half a truck load of trash from raking the sand, and have two large piles of driftwood collected.
The deep clean comes just weeks ahead of sea turtle nesting season.
“When they start nesting, they’re definitely going to have a clean slate, I believe its going to be a good year for the turtles,” said Noel Hand, Gulf Shores Director of Public Works.
Crews are also hard at work repainting beachfront parking lots, power washing public areas, and deep cleaning public restrooms.
The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to the week of August 17 in the wake…
