Baldwin Co. Solid Waste customer service drive-thru open

BALDWIN CO., Ala. (WALA) - The new Baldwin County Solid Waste customer service drive-thru is now open.

The drive-thru is located in the rear parking lot of the Central Annex building, 22251 Palmer Street, Robertsdale. Hours are Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Officials say all Solid Waste Department services normally provided inside the Central Annex building can be performed in the drive-thru: make payments, submit new service applications, transfer service, and request special pickup service. Additionally, a drop-box is located at the main front entrance of the Central Annex Building.

“While COVID-19 has presented much of our community and nation with challenges, we are excited that the opportunity has allowed us to provide additional avenues for us to better serve our citizens. With the drive-up window option located behind Central Annex we will be able to provide all the same walk up services we provide inside but from the comfort of your car.” Terri Graham, Baldwin County Development Environmental Director

“We saw an underutilized guard shack and thanks to the quick coordinated efforts of several of our county departments including Highway, Building Maintenance, CIS and Solid Waste, we were able to get this project done quickly and at minimal expense. This is a great example of how our county employees work together to meet the needs of our citizens. Please help us spread the word that this drive-up service is now available.” Baldwin County Commission Chair Billie Jo Underwood.

Call 251.972.6878 with questions about this new service.