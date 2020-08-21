Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler issued the following statement after Thursday night's football game featuring Fairhope and Spanish Fort.

"Last night, Fairhope defeated Spanish Fort in a local rivalry. Unfortunately, their victory was overshadowed by the lack of compliance in wearing masks and social distancing by students and parents from both teams. I am very disappointed.

I am considering what next steps we will take to comply with the Governor's orders, to protect our teams and protect our community. After witnessing the lack of leadership from parents firsthand, I suspect this game will not be the only one in the state lacking compliance this week but Baldwin County Public Schools will NOT tolerate this behavior.

We anticipated there might be challenges with compliance, just as our state saw at the beach and other events over the summer. We had already developed additional restrictions which we are ready to implement. These would include the further reduction in capacity, discipline of students and denial of entry and the cancellation of games. Before issuing any new directives, I am waiting to see how the hundreds of other games across the south handle these challenges tonight.

Also, we are also monitoring the progress of the two tropical systems entering the Gulf. It is possible these will force the closure of schools next week as well as athletic contests. We will be in school on Monday. We will provide more details on Monday as we receive updates throughout the weekend, or before then if necessary.

Thank you and enjoy your Friday evening.

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

#BaldwinProud #CommunityStrong"