News of Alabama’s beaches reopening Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. has provided hope for many struggling businesses. Along with beaches, retail shops can once again open their doors on a limited basis.

TIKI Island Boutique is locally owned and has been in business just over a year. The shutdown couldn’t have come at a worse time. Inventory had already been purchased for spring break and just two days in, the store had to shut down. All remaining orders from vendors were cancelled and the last several weeks have been filled with uncertainty.

“We haven’t weathered the storm as well as we would have liked but we have been very proactive in social media, using all the platforms outside of brick and mortar,” explained business owner, Debra Lynn Tarr. “We have also been from time to time taking pick up appointment via curbside if someone sees our merchandise online.”

Governor Kay Ivy’s announcement gives hope that the losses can be recovered. Businesses like TIKI will have to operate at 50 percent capacity and maintain social distancing inside the stores for the next two weeks at which point the governor could relax those restrictions. Tarr said this is a big first step to recovery.

“Without an open beach there’s really not a reason to come to the beach, so at least now, if people can get their toes in the sand, they can also enjoy a little bit of all of the island which comes with…is part of our boutique,” Tarr said.

The beaches ae the lifeblood of the economy there. Opening them back up will open the gateway to recovery for many. Others, like close-contact businesses, restaurants and bars will have to keep waiting. To get business back to normal, local officials want everyone to do their part.

“Anyone coming to visit needs to know what the rules are, and the rules are posted pretty much everywhere,” said Orange Beach mayor, Tony Kennon. “Whoever you’re renting from should have the rules. The front desk should have the rules. Call me. I’ll give you the rules, but you need to come down knowing what they are and willing to abide by them.”

There are some things to remember if you plan on going to the beach. While they are open for all activities, social distancing outside of family groups must still be practiced and no more than 10 people can be grouped together. Local police and deputies will have an increased presence to make sure folks are paying attention.