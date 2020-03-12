BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler released an update on the system's response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Tyler said that effective immediately, all in-state and out-of-state school-sponsored travel has been canceled through the end of Spring Break (April 12). That includes all field trips, academic and extra-curricular activities. Tyler said athletic events are at the discretion of the school athletic directors, coaches, and state athletic association.
The system will evaluate travel for April and May at a later time.
